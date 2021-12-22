South Texas man receives new car from home health agency giveaway

FLOUR BLUFF - After years of struggling one Flour Bluff man received a glimmer of hope this Holiday season.

Mark Baker was given a red 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Wednesday morning from Mi Casa Home Health Agency in Alice.

Mi Casa Home Health Agency will be giving away a gently used retired vehicle to a family or individual in need.

Baker was nominated by Lynn Gallagher who volunteers along side Baker at Timon's Ministries in Flour Bluff.

Gallagher wrote about the 52-year-old's life and his mode of transportation - a bicycle.

"I've come to know Mark Baker. He is the chief cook, dishwasher and go to guy for approximately 40 plus homeless folks," wrote Gallagher. "In order to get ready for the non meal, Mark gets up early every morning and rides his bicycle several miles to meet the morning deliveries, supplies and prepares lunch. Then afterwards cleaning and getting ready for the next day."

According to Gallagher, Baker was homeless at one time and has struggled with difficulties.

"He has worked his way back up and turned his life around and continues to serve others daily," she wrote. "He is an inspiration to me and others."

Gallagher submitted her entry form online in the hopes of helping Baker obtain a better mode of transportation. Transportation that many take for granted.

"He has commented on several occasions that he would really love to have a car, but his financial situation doesn't allow it," Gallagher wrote.

Now, Baker and his new car can continue to serve those in need.