Agua Dulce community helping Hite family for son's medical expenses

AGUA DULCE - Twelve-year-old Ninoy Hite is a seventh grader at Agua Dulce Junior High and he has been in a battle for his life.

Hite suffered a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in early December, according to his father, Rob Hite.

A brain AVM occurs when a group of tiny blood vessels formed in his brain prior to birth and were connected to an artery that they shouldn’t have been. These types of malformations are typically found accidentally through a CAT or MRI scan.

He was flown to San Antonio University Hospital were he underwent surgery to relieve the pressure in his brain. Ninoy has trouble recognizing family and is limited in his mobility.

According to Rob, there’s a high probability of brain damage. However, the extent is unknown at this point.

Ninoy's family have been told his expected stay at the hospital could be for a couple of months.

The community of Agua Dulce has decided to help the Hite family through a raffle and a GoFundMe. The money raised with go to Ninoy's medical and travel expenses.

The family and community appreciate the help for Ninoy.