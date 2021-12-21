Not wanting to cook this holiday? Here's a list of restaurants open on Christmas Day in Alice
Christmas Day celebrations have been a little different the past two years with families passing on travel plans due to economic restraints and avoiding large gatherings in response to the COVID pandemic.
If this year meets you with awkward circumstances and cooking is- off the table, below is a list of local restaurants open on Christmas Day in Alice.
BELINDA'S CAFE
HOURS: 8a.m. to 3 p.m.
ADDRESS: 406 N. Johnson, Alice, TX 78332
CONTACT: (361) 453-4533
ASIAN GOURMET
HOURS: 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.
ADDRESS: 1325 E. Main St. Alice, TX 78332.
CONTACT: (361) 668-8885
El TACO MEXICANO MEXICAN RESTURANT
HOURS: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
ADDRESS:830 S U.S. Hwy 281, Alice, TX 78332.
CONTACT: (361) 668-4422
IHOP
HOURS: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
ADDRESS:3300 E Main St. Alice, TX 78332
CONTACT: (361) 661-1123
SILVER STAR FOOD STORES
HOURS: 6:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
ADDRESS: 910 S Cameron St, Alice, TX 78332
CONTACT: (361) 664-3783
QUEEN'S GARDEN
HOURS: 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.
ADDRESS: 815 S. Hwy 281 Alice, TX 78332
CONTACT: (361) 664-4379