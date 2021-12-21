Not wanting to cook this holiday? Here's a list of restaurants open on Christmas Day in Alice

Christmas Day celebrations have been a little different the past two years with families passing on travel plans due to economic restraints and avoiding large gatherings in response to the COVID pandemic.

If this year meets you with awkward circumstances and cooking is- off the table, below is a list of local restaurants open on Christmas Day in Alice.

BELINDA'S CAFE

HOURS: 8a.m. to 3 p.m.

ADDRESS: 406 N. Johnson, Alice, TX 78332

CONTACT: (361) 453-4533

ASIAN GOURMET

HOURS: 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.

ADDRESS: 1325 E. Main St. Alice, TX 78332.

CONTACT: (361) 668-8885

El TACO MEXICANO MEXICAN RESTURANT

HOURS: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

ADDRESS:830 S U.S. Hwy 281, Alice, TX 78332.

CONTACT: (361) 668-4422

IHOP

HOURS: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

ADDRESS:3300 E Main St. Alice, TX 78332

CONTACT: (361) 661-1123

SILVER STAR FOOD STORES

HOURS: 6:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

ADDRESS: 910 S Cameron St, Alice, TX 78332

CONTACT: (361) 664-3783

QUEEN'S GARDEN

HOURS: 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

ADDRESS: 815 S. Hwy 281 Alice, TX 78332

CONTACT: (361) 664-4379