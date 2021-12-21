Christmas cards and gifts delivered to the residents at La Paloma Nursing Home

SAN DIEGO - The Vaquero Interact Club collected beanies, socks, mittens and other winter wear for the residents at La Paloma Nursing Home at two of the school campuses.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Interacters wrote uplifting Christmas messages on Christmas cards. With cards and donations in hand, the Interacters visited La Paloma Nursing Home residents and delivered the items.

On behalf of the residents, Sonny Espinoza, president of the La Paloma residential council, thanked the Interacters for the gifts and for thinking of them on the holiday season.