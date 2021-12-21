Christmas cards and gifts delivered to the residents at La Paloma Nursing Home

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

SAN DIEGO - The Vaquero Interact Club collected beanies, socks, mittens and other winter wear for the residents at La Paloma Nursing Home at two of the school campuses.

The Vaquero Interact Club members with Sonny Espinoza, president of the La Paloma residential council. The Interacters gave residents Christmas cards and a small gift. Pictured are (LtoR) Jenel Trigo, Eloy Canty, Sonny Espinoza, Angelique Saenz and Ayla Olvera.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Interacters wrote uplifting Christmas messages on Christmas cards. With cards and donations in hand, the Interacters visited La Paloma Nursing Home residents and delivered the items.

Interacter Reyli Cantu gives La Paloma Nursing Home resident a Christmas gift.

On behalf of the residents, Sonny Espinoza, president of the La Paloma residential council, thanked the Interacters for the gifts and for thinking of them on the holiday season.

Vaquero Interact Club, sponsors and Rotarians wrote Christmas cards and wrapped gifts for La Paloma Nursing Home residents.
Eloy Cantu and Jenel Trigo gave residents at La Paloma Nursing Home Christmas gifts.
Interacters delivered Christmas gifts to La Paloma Nursing Home residents. Pictured are (LtoR): Carlos Trevino, Selina Lopez, Rotarian Sponsor Belinda Vera, Reyli Cantu and Rotarian Sponsor Lamar Vela.
Selina Lopez delivers a Christmas gift and card to a resident at La Paloma Nursing Home.