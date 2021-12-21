Alice finest receive awards for service

A round of "well-deserved" awards were presented to a few of Alice police finest during a department ceremony.

In front of their fellow peers, Cpl. Nick Reyes, Officer Manuel Garcia, Officer Orlando Jasso Jr., Officer Zaragoza Zamora and Dispatcher Joseph Jasso were awarded with distinct honors for their work, passion and commitment to the safety of the public, said Chief Eden Garcia.

Medal of Commendation

Cpl. Reyes received a Medal of Commendation. A medal of commendation is awarded to a sworn officer who exhibits service above and beyond the call of duty.

Reyes was one of the initial officers who responded to a murder on June 2021 on Olmito Street. When officers arrived they learned that Howard Harris had shot and killed his wife, Angelica Harris, as she lay in bed. Howard fled the area and was later found by police.

During a standoff, Cpl. Reyes was able to talk Howard out of committing suicide and out of hurting others; civilians and law enforcement, Garcia said.

"He is well-deserved to receive such an award. I think it's important that we acknowledge the work of our people do and the sacrifices they make each and every day," Garcia said. "They put their lives on their line. As an officer we only have seconds to make a life-saving decision. We need to make sure our officers are recognized for their work and their valiant efforts they do out in the community."

Officer of the Year

Officer Manuel Garcia was awarded the Officer of the Year award. He's been with the department for more than a year and has proven to been a valuable asset.

According to Chief Eden Garcia, "Officer Manuel Garcia has a passion, a drive to better his community and a loyalty to the community. Officer Garcia works days and nights. He is one of many who answers call, high numbers in citations and arrests."

Above and Beyond

A five-year veteran of the Alice Police Department received the Above and Beyond award. This award went to Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. who started in the communication department and after graduating the police academy, became a patrol officer.

"His stats are there to prove the work and every effort Officer Jasso has given to his community," Chief Garcia said. "His efforts and his work out on the streets show Officer Jasso's passion and strengths."

Officer Jasso understands the importance of doing his job correctly and with passion. He continues to show his talents as an officer.

Rising Star

Officer Zaragoza Zamora received the Rising Star award. He entered the department as a timid individual in January 2021.

"He's one of our new officers. He was quiet at the beginning and didn't say much, but we've seen the growth in him. Now, we can see the reassurance he as in himself has an officer. There's a want to learn from him that can be seen. This is more than a job for Officer Zamora."

Like all officers, Zamora understands and ways his decision making every time he adorns the department's uniform.

Dispatcher of the Year

The Dispatcher of the Year award is a first for the department. The recipient of this award was dispatcher Joseph Jasso who has been instrumental to the department and the public.

"He's a young adult who we've seen grown throughout his years with us," said Leonor Trigo, dispatcher supervisor. "He's grown in his job and as a person. He doesn't hesitate to do the things that need to be done for the community. He cares about the people calling for assistance and for the officers to return safely."

Trigo describes Dispatcher Jasso has a very dedicated and respectable young man with a strong will. He remains calm during all scenarios that come through the department's phone lines.

Dispatcher Jasso joined the department in January 2020 and found his place in serving the community he was raised in. Recently, he took the initiative during a call to use technology advancements as a way to help officers solve what later turned out to be a "prank call." His quick thinking helped track the person responsible for the threat.

The communications between callers, dispatchers and officers are critical to solving a crime and getting the first responders to the right locations.

"It's hard to be a good dispatcher. He's taken the extra steps to be caring, respectful and be a lifeline," Trigo said. "It takes a lot of patience from dispatcher. We have very good dispatchers. A dispatcher goes through a different kind of stress levels."

Dispatcher Jasso will soon leave his position in the communications department. He recently received his Bachelors of Science in Criminal Justice and will enter the Police Academy to become a cadet with the Alice Police Department.

Thank You award

Also getting some recognition was the Wyatt Ranches for their continued support to the communities they live and work in.

"It's not just a recognition for the work they've done to the police department, but to the community. The contributions they've given to the schools, Crime Stoppers and other originations," Chief Garcia said. "It's not everyday that you find an association or person that is willing to help you in that fashion. They've been their and have always helped. The Wyatt Ranches is a great organization helping all surrounding communities."

Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez accepted the award on behalf of the Wyatt Ranches.

Chief Garcia said the recipients of these awards are recommended and chosen by their peers.