TAMUK graduates celebrate commencement in person at Javelina Stadium

submitted

KINGSVILLE — Prospective graduates at Texas A&M University-Kingsville received their degrees in person at on Friday, Dec. 10, at Javelina Stadium.

This is the second time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that commencement has been held in the stadium.

At just under 600 prospective graduates, only one ceremony was needed to accommodate the students and their families in Javelina Stadium.

Premont native Gabriel Platas was chosen as this winter’s student commencement speaker. Platas received his bachelor of science degree in agriculture with a major in animal science with plans to attend veterinary school next year.

Platas is a first-generation college student graduating Summa Cum Laude. As a student in the Animal Science and Veterinary Technology Department, Platas was a research and teaching assistant for Dr. Michelle Garcia, professor, in the field of tissue mechanisms and wound healing properties.

He is involved with the Delta Chi Fraternity–Kingsville Chapter, Greek Life, Javelina Camp, the Miss TAMUK Scholarship Pageant, and other events around campus, all while maintaining his academic success.

Platas is awaiting acceptance into a Veterinary Medicine program where he plans to obtain a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Professional Degree with a board certification in Emergency and Critical Care. He has applied to Texas A&M University, Purdue University and Colorado State University.

ALICE

Bachelor of Arts - Jacqueline Jo Barrera, Israel Beltran, Diana Yesenia Canizalez Ibarra, Jorge Luis Cantu and Era J. Gonzalez

Bachelor of Business Administration - Andres Jesus Arvizu, Johnathan Albert Martinez, Jasmin Norely Mendez, Benjamin Lee Torrez and Vanessa Vasquez

Bachelor of Music - Rachel L. Pulido

Bachelor of Science - Kayla Marie Castillo, Katherine Angeline Cavazos, Marc Joseph Garcia and Cari Kofron Perez

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Amanda Marie Sanchez

Bachelor of General Studies - Maxine Monique Perez

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Isaac Ray Hernandez and Benjamin Rey Valerio

Master of Arts - Marta Lisa Sandoval

Master of Business Administration - Roxanne Fuentes Salinas and Liana Rae Vasquez

Master of Science - Jessica Nicole Hinojosa and Juan J. Marin

BANQUETE

Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences - Abbi Lyn Pena

Bachelor of Business Administration - Theodore Alexander Cavazos

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Bryce Wyman Birdwell

BENAVIDES

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Ashley Morgan Garcia

Master of Business Administration - Humberto Jay Garcia

BISHOP

Bachelor of Business Administration - April Tiffany Rodriguez

Bachelor of Fine Arts - Homer Ramirez

Bachelor of Science - Jose Armand De La Mora

Bachelor of General Studies - Athena Lynn Seiders

Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences - Arcelia G. Balboa

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Yueying David Davis

CONCEPCION

Bachelor of Arts - Ruben Andrew Martinez

Bachelor of Business Administration - Jacinda Leeann Vera

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Eloy Perez

CORPUS CHRISTI

Bachelor of Arts - Daniel Richard Gonzalez, Tiffany Lynn Hinojosa, Joseph Garza Medina and Juan Angel Perales

Bachelor of Business Administration - Heidi Aya Del Angel, Alyssa Rose Rodriguez and Mark Ryan Shurley

Bachelor of Music - Ryan Nicholas Davila

Bachelor of Science - Morgan Carrie Apostol, Andrew Javier Arreola, Patrick Kreeg Brooks, Rebecca Renee Garcia, Emily Paige Habib, Indira Gigi Herrero, Audrianna C. Lopez, Melissa Mae Mcfarland, John Michael Rodriguez, Dante Marcelo Soria, Adriana Grace Villarreal and Olivia Rose Walz

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Luz Maria Arrieta, Hailey Higginbotham Pisseri and Larry Cole Santos

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering - Hailey Liana Farias

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering - Sierra Lucia Tagle

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering - Alberto Anthony Aguirre Jr.

Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences - Haley Marie Sauceda

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Jesse Carlos Caballero, Ezra Daniel Duke, Mitchell Vaclav Peters and Anthony William Skrobarczyk

Doctor of Education - Lisa Dawn Castaneda and Brenda Arelly Lozano

Doctor of Philosophy - David John Newstead

Master of Arts - Alois Francis Lup and Marlen Garduno Vargas

Master of Business Administration - Dustin Aldaco, Quintella Nicole Anderson, Luis Alberto Gonzalez and Tommi Lynn Rivera

Master of Science - Kristan Marie Gomez, Megan Michel Granger, Tara Pauline Hansler, Kurtis Michael Kuypers, Hector Andres Landin and Lauren Elise Rodriguez

DRISCOLL

Bachelor of Science - Fernando Cobos

FALFURRIAS

Bachelor of Arts - Chelsea Gayle Gonzales

Bachelor of Business Administration - Brianna Arevalo and Samantha Alexis Renee Chapa

Bachelor of Fine Arts - Mabel Persephone Garza

Bachelor of Science - Alison Barrera

Master of Science - Melinda Jo Arevalo and Ashley Nicole Maupin

KINGSVILLE

Bachelor of Arts - Johnny Joe Beltran, Shawntaya Danielle Benavides, Julian David Castaneda, Vincent Buenaluz Centeno, Jacquelin Aimee Garcia, Miguel Alfredo Garza, Iris Johnson, Henry James Jolly, Kassondra Renee Magallan, Michael Mauricio Martinez, Mickayla Renee Ortiz, Salma Antonia Perez, Parker Douglas Smith, Katlyn Ashley Taylor, Pauline Ibarra Utley and James Wyatt Philip Witt

Bachelor of Business Administration - Jonathon Daniel Cavazos, Aryssa Ruby Enriquez, Kimberly Alexandra Ignatiades, Priscilla Kizer, Abigail Frances Manning, Jasmine Moncada, Mikaylah Miah Perez, Karla Elizabeth Reyes, Claudia Isabel Trevino and Phyllis Rosie Vela

Bachelor of Fine Arts - Kevin Robert Kizer

Bachelor of Science - Sophia Erin Erica Brooks, Lane Christiansen, Rae Kenzi Deherrera, Karina Antoniet DeLeon, Julia Anna Garcia, Trinity Alyssa Lozano, Milan Alexis Navarro, Manuel Alejandro Rojas, Jerik Roland Sandoval, Edgar Armando Solis, Briana Elena Villegas and Kylie Lynn Zamzow

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Claudia Grace Alvarez, Delilah Marie Barrera, Jorge Luis Castillo Garcia, Clarissa A. Gonzales, Andrew Cullen Lowery, Claritza Montero, Erick Damian Raya and Eve Michaella Schrader

Bachelor of General Studies - Leticia Pena Salinas, Ann Marie Torres and Cynthia F. Villalon

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering - Basel M H H Th A Althafiri and Isiah Earl Collins

Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences - Maguelita Lillian O'Brien

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Abdalazez Smhe Alheelaa, Gabriel Antonio Cruz and David Lee Rios Jr.

Doctor of Education - Esperanza Martinez Deleon and Roman P. Smith

Master of Arts - Sonia Elizondo Galvan, Veronica Marquez Garcia, Raul Leonel Mendez and Daycie D. Ruiz

Master of Business Administration - Braxton D. Bielski, George M. Delgado, Kaitlin Danielle Frakes, Derek James Gonzales, Kimberly Ryan Llacuna, Alexander Thomas Mendez, Adriana Garcia Pena, Julie Alexandria Quintanilla and Alyssa Danielle Salinas

Master of Education - Erica Ann Garcia, Ydanissa Aralee Gonzalez and Jessica Montenegro

Master of Science - Nobby Acquah, Richel O. Carlus, Kannitha Makayla-Lee Davila, Nicolette Cynthia Diaz, Miranda Nicole De La Garza, Raquel Annette Espinoza, Christopher Matthew Flores-Lopez, James Garza, Joanna Trevino Garza, Vanessa Marie Hernandez, Samuel Lopez, Oscar A. Reyes, Miguel Angel Rodriguez, Ademola Oluyinka Sorungbe and Harshavardhan Vallabhaneni

ORANGE GROVE

Bachelor of Science - Ricardo Aguirre-Hamilton

Master of Business Administration - Natalie Nicole Alaniz and David Scott Gebert

PREMONT

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Gabriel Platas and James Chance Russell

Bachelor of General Studies - Deandra Delei Davila and Robert Tullos

ROBSTOWN

Bachelor of Business Administration - Andrew Pena

Bachelor of Fine Arts - Marissa Gomez

Bachelor of Science - Luz Maria Fernandez, Mark Anthony Hernandez and Faith Luisa Villarreal

Bachelor of General Studies - Ruben Barrera and Adrian Xavier Fernandez

Master of Science - Makenzie Taylor Lowke

SAN DIEGO

Bachelor of Arts - Linda M. Trevino

Bachelor of Science - Eric Martel Strickland

Doctor of Education - Yvonne J. Munoz

SANDIA

Bachelor of Arts - Justin Cody Cartwright