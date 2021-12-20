Jim Wells County's COVID cases fall; Texas cases up

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Jim Wells County reported 44 cases and zero deaths in the latest week ending on December, 19. A week earlier, it had reported 62 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 7,344 cases and 183 fatalities.

New coronavirus cases increased 6.6 percent in Texas in the week ending Sunday as the state added 41,213 cases. The previous week had 38,663 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

For individuals traveling during the holidays here are some of the counties in Texas with high transmission rates.

Within Texas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Hall County with 742 cases per 100,000 per week; Concho County with 660; and Terry County with 592. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the newest cases overall were Harris County, with 11,124 cases; Dallas County, with 2,686 cases; and Tarrant County, with 2,359. Weekly case counts rose in 91 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Harris, Fort Bend and Hidalgo counties.

Texas ranked 30th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 65.9 percent of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 72.8 percent, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Texas reported administering another 874,547 vaccine doses, including 200,114 first doses. In the previous week, the state-administered 2,606,650 vaccine doses, including 795,772 first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 39,561,003 total doses.

Across Texas, cases fell in 153 counties, with the best declines in Dallas County, with 2,686 cases from 6,953 a week earlier; in El Paso County, with 1,456 cases from 2,891; and in Randall County, with 100 cases from 718.

In Texas, 470 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 409 people were reported dead.

A total of 4,431,974 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 75,077 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 50,846,828 people have tested positive and 806,439 people have died.

Texas's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Dec. 19.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 6,316

The week before that: 6,464

Four weeks ago: 5,823

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 92,085

The week before that: 91,676

Four weeks ago: 75,048

Hospitals in 28 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 30 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 23 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.