CHRISTUS Spohn announces plan to meet South Texas health care needs

Staff Reports

Today, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System publicly announced the beginning of a new chapter in its legacy of delivering health care services to the entire South Texas region.

The health system’s strategic vision is called CONNECT 2025 which means strong community and health care leaders like Osbert Blow, MD, PhD, FACS will be tapped to continue to lead the organization towards consistent growth and consumer-facing health care.

“The core of the CONNECT 2025 strategic vision is to make health care more accessible, reliable and personal through highly coordinated patient care,” explained Dr. Blow, CHRISTUS Spohn CEO. “CONNECT 2025 positions us to address the ever changing needs of our patients while navigating the challenges brought to light in our industry by the COVID-19 crisis. Our approach to care will be focused on people and how we provide value by addressing the needs of our community.”

While Dr. Blow will hold the title of CEO of CHRISTUS Spohn Health System, he will have another physician joining him among the top leadership ranks dedicated to the CHRISTUS Spohn ministry.

O. Michael Everett, MD recently assumed the role as Chief Medical Officer for CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. Dr. Everett’s expertise as a family medicine physician within the community and his strong relationships with physicians means he will engage the hospital, ambulatory and physician leaders to assure a high level of clinical excellence and lead the integration necessary to achieve CHRISTUS Spohn’s Connect 2025 goals.

Over the last six years, Dr. Blow has served as the CHRISTUS Spohn Chief Medical Officer. Under his leadership, CHRISTUS Spohn achieved outstanding quality results consistently year over year. He also formed strong alignments with medical staff leadership. For the last two years—he has served in the dual role as President and CMO and brought behavioral health, critical care and stroke care to higher levels of excellence.

“Dr. Blow led the CHRISTUS Spohn ministry through two pandemic surges, hurricanes and a historical freeze. As Dr. Blow’s role continues to grow, we welcome the expertise and commitment to our ministry that Dr. Everett brings to the role of CMO,” explained Dom Dominguez, CHRISTUS South Texas Senior VP/Group Operations. “Our community should know we are being intentional to meet their needs. We are bringing together our hospital and outpatient healing ministries together and complimenting this through our valuable physician partnerships.”