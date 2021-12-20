Christmas: The Reason behind the Season

SAN DIEGO - The youth at San Diego Family Worship Center (SDFWC) held their annual traditional Christmas play Sunday. The play depicts the events leading to the birth of Jesus Christ and His birth in a manger.

Due to Covid, this is the second year the youth have had to adapt the play into the regular Sunday service. Regardless of the changes to the play, the story doesn't stray away from the true meaning of Christmas.

Jesus is the reason for the season and we should teach our children and grandchildren the true meaning behind the holiday, said Priscilla Martinez-Rodriguez, co-pastor.