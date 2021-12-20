Bridging Families

submitted

A set of four siblings are in need of a family this holiday season. As families plan for a Christmas filled with happy memories and time with loved one, these four siblings, ages 10 to four, are looking for a forever family of their own.

The oldest is Nayeli at 10. Nayeli's adoption caseworker said Nayeli is an extroverted, energetic, caring, sweet young girl, who loves to play and really enjoys using her imagination. She loves to meet new people and is not shy, as she enjoys carrying on a conversation. Nayeli really loves being the older sibling, as she gets to help with her siblings.

Seven-year-old Royce is like any other boy his age. He is a fan of superheroes and playing outside with his siblings. Royce has a talent for doing things to make his sisters smile and laugh, and says he is open to being adopted by a family with children, as he would also like to have a brother someday.

Emery, 5, is active and loves to use her imagination while playing with her siblings, or even when she is playing alone. For Emery any toy can become the start of an adventure. Emery gets along well with other children and also like her brother, is looking forward to having more siblings through the process of adoption.

Evelyn who is the youngest at age four, is an extroverted, energetic, care, and super sweet. She loves to play with dolls, teacup sets, and dressing up. Evelyn depends a lot on her older siblings who she has a lot in common with, and has a loving playful relationship with her brother. When having fun with her siblings she loves to make up games and use her imagination.

If you think you can be the forever parents for these four children or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

