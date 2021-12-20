BGCA names recipient of the 2021 Youth of the Year Award

Seventeen-year-old Kelsie E. Miller was recently named the 2021 Youth of the Year for the Boys and Girls Club of Alice.

On Dec. 13, Miller and her family were present at the annual BGCA banquet when Rick Del Bosque, executive director of the BGCA, announced her as the next club member to receive the distinguished honor.

"She works very hard and does a lot of volunteer work," Del Bosque said. "She's been a member of our club since she was young. She goes beyond what we ask of her and she's always ready to lend a helping hand."

A senior at the Alice High School, Miller has participated in different sports where she said she learned to challenge herself. Throughout her years within the club she built bonds with different members and coaches.

With so many BGCA memories, Miller could share she reminded everyone how she became a member and her first event with the club.

"I became a BGCA member 10 years ago at the age of seven, but (I) have been around the organization since I was in a baby carrier. I'm not kidding. My mom would have one of the team parents take care of me while she coached their child in whatever sport she was coaching," Miller said. "I'll never forget my first event here at BGCA, December of 2011. My brothers and I had just become members and we were invited to the Christmas event. I remember being so excited because no one here knew us yet, but they were still willing to give my brothers and I presents. After that night, we never left the club."

The teen recently accepted a part-time job with the BGCA where she hopes to make a difference in the lives of other members, new and current.

"The club has taught me life skills that will forever be instilled in my heart," Miller said. "The experiences I have learned at the club have shaped me into the person I am today. The strength I was taught, here at this club, the Boys and Girls Club of Alice, Texas, America has built me into the survivor I am."

BGCA Youth of the Year award has been a coveted award since it's inception in 1989.