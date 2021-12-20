Alice ISD school board members vote 3 to 2 in favor of new baseball scoreboard

The Alice Independent School District (AISD) board of trustees voted three to two in favor of a new baseball scoreboard for the athletics department.

Five board members were in attendance at last week's school board meeting. Maggie Perez, Herman Arellano and Ben Salinas voted in favor of the new scoreboard and Jennifer Barrera and Albert Molina voted against it.

"I wasn't prepared to vote on it and that is the main reason why I voted against it," Molina said. "I am happy the baseball team is getting a new scoreboard, but I feel academics are a priority at this time."

The new scoreboard was a budgeted item in the amount of $218,000.

"The baseball scoreboard has needed to be replaced for years," said Superintendent Carl Scarbrough. "Replacing the parts is difficult to find and some even obsolete due to the age of the scoreboard."

The district will be purchasing a more modern light crystal display (LCD) panel scoreboard.

"The scoreboard was a budgeted item and the funds were planned and allocated," Perez said. "The baseball scoreboard has computer issues and is outdated and old. It has been a reoccurring problem during games for years and needed to be replaced, the district plans to seek out ads to help in return for the cost of the upgrade."