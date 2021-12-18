Sheriff: Two undocumented men arrested in connection with child abduction

A four-year-old girl is on her way home to Starr County following the arrest of two undocumented men who are accused of human smuggling under 18, a first degree felony, according to Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

Deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop Friday night on a vehicle near South Reynolds and Mora Street in Alice. In the course of the roadside interview, the deputy observed the child in the vehicle with the two men.

The two men, whose names have not been released, were transported to the JWC jail. Sheriff Bueno and his deputies contacted Starr and Rio Grande County Sheriff Departments as the investigation revealed that the men broke into a "hotel room where the child along with her 9-year-old sister and mother were staying." The hotel room was acting as a "stash house."

Bueno said the men broke into the room and kidnapped the child. The mother and 9-year-old were not taken by the men. Details of the incident are unclearly, but Sheriff Bueno said the 9-year-old hid under the bed.

According to Sheriff Bueno, the men were taking the child to Houston to be sold.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Developing story. Visit www.alicetx.com for continued coverage.