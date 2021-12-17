Driscoll Oncology patients enjoy visit from AutoNation

submitted

Driscoll Children’s Hospital Oncology patient Kendall Ramos, 13, of Portland, was all smiles recently as AutoNation associates, dressed as their favorite characters, Santa and other friends visited the Driscoll Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorder Center to deliver holiday joy and toys to patients at the clinic.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital is a 191-bed pediatric tertiary care center with more than 30 medical and surgical specialties offering care throughout South Texas, including Corpus Christi, the Rio Grande Valley, Victoria, and Laredo. Through the vision and generosity of its founder, Clara Driscoll, Driscoll Children’s Hospital opened in 1953, becoming the first, and remains the only, free-standing children’s hospital in South Texas. In 2020, Driscoll had almost 122,000 patient visits, including almost 28,000 patients seen at South Texas’ first emergency room created exclusively for children.

Ben Castle

Senior Copy Writer/Media Relations Specialist

Marketing and Community Relations

Driscoll Children’s Hospital