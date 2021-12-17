Bridging Families

The holidays are a time to be thankful for what one has, it is also a time to spend with family. However, thousands of children in the United States are waiting in the foster system to be adopted and have a family of their own.

Rey, 11, and Allisson, 9, are just two children waiting for their chance at a family.

Note: Rey and Allisson are not siblings and don't need to be adopted together.

Rey

Rey is an affectionate, sweet, energetic and loving 11-year-old boy. When given a choice of video games or an afternoon at the park, Rey would choose to take part in outdoor activities, such as running, swimming, and enjoying the outdoors. At the park, Rey enjoys playing on seesaws, merry-go-round, swing sets, slides, jungles gym, and chin-up bars.

During the summer Rey is particularly fond of playing at water parks, as he enjoys cooling off and playing in the water. In the Fall months, Rey’s attention shifts to nature, as he is fascinated with the leaves turning to various radiant colors. Once raked up, Rey loves to play in a pile of leaves, and will do so with the happiest smile.

Rey enjoys exploring his surroundings as evident by his outgoing nature and his inquisitive interacting with those surroundings. Rey would benefit from a family that is open minded, patient, loving, considerate, and willingness to assist in Rey's emotional, cognitive, and physical development.

The perspective adoptive family needs to be willing to educate themselves on community resources, support groups, outreach programs, and any other beneficial resource that will assist in raising, caring, and giving Rey the best family life experience. Rey would also benefit from a perspective adoptive family that has much support from their families and have a willingness to accept, love, care, and understand Rey, his needs, and the most effective methods of raising and interacting with Rey.

Allisson

Allisson is a bright and cheerful 9-year-old who is outgoing both at home and school.

Allisson has a spunky attitude and enjoys being pampered. When it comes to school, Allisson looks forward to attending class every day, as she enjoys learning and being around people. She is currently learning to use basic sign language to enhance her verbal communications skills.

Allisson is very caring and forms bonds to those around her and loves to interact with people around her. Like many children her age, she really enjoys attending parties and playing with others. Allisson enjoys dressing up in sparkly clothes and wants to be a princess. Allisson loves to eat all kinds of food and her favorite snacks are cookies and ice cream. Allisson does very well in her foster home, and would do well with an adoptive family with older or younger children.

If you think you could be a forever family for Rey, Allison or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

