Alice HS' Decathlon Team second overall in competition

Alice ISD

Alice Academic Decathlon Team competed at the King High School meet on December 3rd and 4th. Overall Alice was placed second as a team.

Individually, Cameron Timmons in the Honors Division was sixth in math, third in music, third in economics, first in essay, fifth in science, first in speech, sixth in language and literature, sixth in interview and fourth in social science.

Iris Caanen in Honors was sixth in math, fifth in music, sixth in art and third in essay.

Juan Hinojosa in Honors was third in math, fifth in economics, first in language and literature and first in social science.

Megan Salinas in Honors was fifth in math, sixth in music, third in art, sixth in science and fourth in interview.

Individually in Scholastic Division: Ashley Alaniz was sixth in math, sixth in music, fourth in art, sixth in economics, second in science, first in speech, second in literature and first in interview.

Mallory Torrez in Scholastic Division was fourth in math, fifth in music, sixth in speech, sixth in language and literature, sixth in interview and sixth in social science.

In the Varsity Division: Aliana Silva was third in math, third in music, fourth in art, fifth in economics, fourth in science and third in social science.

Yazmin Conchas was fifth in math, sixth in music, sixth in economics, fourth in language and literature, sixth in interview and sixth in social science, sixth in speech.

Shan Shah was second in math, fourth in music, first in art, first in economics, third in essay, second in science, third in speech, first in language and literature, fourth in interview and first in social science.

Shah was also the overall Individual Varsity Champion with 6,133 points. Silva was fourth place overall in the Varsity division with 3,840 points. Conchas was sixth overall individually in the varsity division with 3,517 points. Alaniz was fourth overall individually in the scholastic division with 4,450 points. Timmons was sixth overall in the Honors division with 5,361 points.

They will compete at the Region Competition next at Veterans Memorial High School on January 28th and 29th. The team is coached George Beltran.