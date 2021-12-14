Three vehicle crash on Commerce injures several people; one taken by Halo Flight

A three-vehicle crash left resulted in multiple injuries and sent one person on Halo Flight Tuesday evening on Commerce Street.

The driver accused of being at fault, who was in an older model Chevy 1500. He was driving on the wrong side of the road and hit the other vehicle, a Chevy 3500 Dually, head-on. Following the initial incident, a driver of a Black SUV hit the second vehicle, according to Sgt. Juan Charles from the Alice Police Department.

The driver at fault was transferred by Halo Flight to a hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was in stable condition.

The other three individuals were taken to the emergency room by ambulance and are also in stable condition.

Alice PD is waiting on test results to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.