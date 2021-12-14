Freer ISD investigates social media threat

FREER - Freer Independent School District (FISD) received an alleged social media threat resulting in additional law enforcement on-campus Tuesday.

Superintendent Conrad Cantu posted a letter on Monday in response to multiple parents reporting the Snapchat post to the school district.

"The district takes these threats seriously and the student in question has been located and is required to stay home has the investigation continues," Cantu said.

The student allegedly made posted a post involving a picture of a gun. However, Cantu reiterated the alleged post is still under investigation. "The parents of the student have been in full cooperation during this incident," he added.

Freer ISD and law enforcement are investigating the incident and deciding what next steps to take in response.

"These issues are unfortunate because local law enforcement in the area are short-staffed and stretched thin due to the migrant crisis in the area," Cantu said. "Tuesday the district utilized law enforcement resources from Freer PD, Duval Sheriff's Office, and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the same will be issued tomorrow."

