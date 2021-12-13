Jim Wells County reports 62 new COVID cases; Texas cases surge 24.9%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Jim Wells County reported 62 cases and one death in the latest week ending on Sunday, Dec. 10. A week earlier, it had reported 15 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 7,300 cases and 183 deaths.

New coronavirus cases increased in Texas in the week ending Sunday, rising 24.9% as 38,663 cases were reported. The previous week had 30,964 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The previous week used for comparisons in this report was likely skewed by cases and deaths artificially delayed from the week that included Thanksgiving. If the previous week was artificially high, cases and deaths either decreased less, or increased more, than these numbers reflect.

Texas ranked 30th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 65.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 72%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Texas reported administering another 2,606,650 vaccine doses, including 795,772 first doses. In the previous week, the state-administered zero vaccine doses, including zero first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 38,686,456 total doses.

In Texas, 409 fatalities were reported of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 593 fatalties were reported.

A total of 4,390,761 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 74,607 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 49,921,405 people have tested positive and 797,346 people have died.

Texas's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Dec. 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 6,561

The week before that: 6,394

Four weeks ago: 5,554

Hospitals in 38 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 37 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 39 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.