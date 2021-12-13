Alice Team Chevrolet donates $10K to Toys for Tots

Team Chevrolet Buick GMC donated $10,000 to the Jim Wells County and Duval County Toys for Tots on Monday.

"Donations for the nonprofit are scarce this year, "Esmeralda Carrillo, with Toys for Tots told Team Chevrolet.

"Knowing that this donation would make many boys and girls Christmas a little happier aided in our decision to donate to this foundation, " Ashley Sharon, Team Chevrolet Controller said.

"We pray everyone has a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," she added.

How to Donate:

Visit the Toys for Tots Webpage to donate money, donate a gift, or apply for help.