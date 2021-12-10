Social media post alleging riot and possible shooting sparks lockdown at Alice ISD

Another lockdown was underway Friday morning at Alice High School and William Adams Middle School.

The incident involves a social media Snapchat post of an alleged riot after the third period and a possible shooting.

"The Snapchat post was circulating throughout the Coastal Bend," said Superintendent Carl Scarbrough." West OSO had a similar issue yesterday."

Local law enforcement was at both schools to investigate the threat and the lockdown was lifted at 10:30 a.m.

"A WAMS student added to the post suggesting a shooting would take place and was detained for terroristic threat," Police Chief Eden Garcia said. "We take these threats very seriously and will adhere to any possibility that could potentially cause harm students and staff,"

"The sheriff's Department was on site to assist police and both campuses with heavy law enforcement presence- just in case," Garcia added.

