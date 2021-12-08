One suspect detained for Head Rush Smoke Shop burglary

The Alice Police Department responded early Tuesday morning to a burglary at the Head Rush Smoke Shop.

During the incident, the burglars used a baseball bat to break the front window to get inside. Once inside, several items were taken from the building during the break-in, police said.

Head Rush Smoke Shop opened for business in 2019 and this is the first major incident since they opened.

"They broke the front glass shortly before 3 a.m. and (we) have motion detectors, 16 cameras, the cops and myself were at the shop in a short amount of time," store owner Mike Nunez said. "I know people make bad choices but there are consequences. I know one of the guys' dad but none of them can come back into my store."

The Criminal Investigation Division was able to retrieve fingerprints and blood samples led by Sgt. Detective Brandon Reynolds.

Police made contact with Tomas Varela Jr. and he was detained. His bail has not been set at this time.

"There are more arrests to come. We are still actively pursuing a juvenile and an adult," Police Chief Eden Garcia said.

