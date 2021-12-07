San Diego Animal Control has a full house. Here's how you can help.

The San Diego Animal Control kennel has a full house of sheltered canines and could use the community's help with adoptions and donations.

As the cooler temperatures approach the animal kennel could use blankets and they always could use dog food.

"After the first of the year, the kennel will be starting a foster and volunteer program," said Lead Officer Luis Barrera. "Anyone in the community wanting to adopt, foster or volunteer would be greatly appreciated."

The holiday season is here and if your kiddos want a pet this Christmas adopting a pet could be a great gift idea.

Information:

Cost: The adoption fee is $15.

Contact: To visit the kennel call 361-562-1234 between 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays.

Location: 804 East Juanita St., San Diego, Texas