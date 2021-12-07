Prank call of gunshots at William Adams Middle School leads to detained juvenile

William Adams Middle School received a prank call about gunshots Tuesday afternoon.

After the call, Alice Police Dispatcher Joseph Jasso was able to track the information from the department's technology with the help of AT&T. The address was located, and by 4 p.m. police were able to make contact and detain the juvenile for the prank call.

"Today's technology can detect calls made even when administered as an unknown," Police Chief Eden Garcia said. "Anyone interested in making these type calls will face the consequences."

A bond for the juvenile has not been set at this time.