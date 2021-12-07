Fatal car crash takes life of 24-year old man in Duval County

SAN DIEGO - A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday night west of San Diego.

The crash, which happened about 11:20 p.m., was about eight miles west of the city on State Highway 44.

The driver, Cody Ray Laxson of New Braunfels, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) preliminary investigation revealed a Lexus E350 was traveling east on the highway. For an unknown reason, the driver was unable to drive in a single lane, veered off the roadway and struck a fence and utility pole before overturning.

DPS troopers are still investigating the incident.