Alice High School placed on lockdown for off campus gun incident

Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal
The Alice Independent School District

Alice High School was placed on health hold Monday, morning from 8:44 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. on Dec. 6.

A snapshot post circulated on social media of a student with a handgun, making threats off-campus. The issue is under investigation by the Alice Police Department (APD) and the campus was put on lockdown, according to superintendent Carl Scarbrough. 

The lockdown was not a direct threat but was inappropriate in nature and is being investigated, The student was not on campus Monday and APD is investigating the incident.  