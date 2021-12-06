Alice High School placed on lockdown for off campus gun incident

Alice High School was placed on health hold Monday, morning from 8:44 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. on Dec. 6.

A snapshot post circulated on social media of a student with a handgun, making threats off-campus. The issue is under investigation by the Alice Police Department (APD) and the campus was put on lockdown, according to superintendent Carl Scarbrough.

The lockdown was not a direct threat but was inappropriate in nature and is being investigated, The student was not on campus Monday and APD is investigating the incident.