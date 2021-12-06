'Crime Stoppers tip' leads to seizure of 24 marijuana plants, two arrested

Twenty-four marijuana plants, five large vacuumed sealed bags containing marijuana, a cannabises bible and cultivation operation equipment were seized by Alice police on Monday evening.

Sgt. Herman Arellano said police received a "Crime Stoppers tip" about drugs at a residence on the 1600 block of Andrea. Investigators conducted a knock-and-talk at the home.

Francisco A. Cansino Jr. answered the door when officers arrived. He stepped outside and closed the door behind him, but not before investigators detected an odor of marijuana, Arellano said.

Sgt. Brandon Reynolds observed marijuana and drug paraphernalia through an open window.

A search warrant was obtained by police. A search of the home and a shed in the back of the property led to the seizure.

"The shed was like a greenhouse and had a whole green house system in the works," Reynolds said.

Cansino and another man, Joey Valadez, were arrested and taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

Anyone with information on a crime and would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of South Texas, Inc. at 361-664-7867 (STOP). Any information that leads to an arrest may result in a cash reward.

More:Crime Stoppers reward offered for tips in Jim Wells County fair shooting case

More:National Night Out in Alice

More:Wyatt Ranches Foundation Donates Over $300k Dollars to Area Organizations