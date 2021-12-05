Homicide investigation underway in Jim Wells County, deceased identified

Jim Wells County Sheriff investigators are investigating a weekend homicide on County Road 239 off North Highway 281 .

Sheriff Daniel Bueno said reports about a fight in progress were made Sunday night to the sheriff's office. However, when deputies arrived they found a man dead in a ditch and a witness who said a gun was fired.

Bueno identified Leroy Ortiz of Orange Grove as the man found dead.

He said a preliminary investigation revealed that Ortiz had recently been released from jail when he went to a home to "start a fight" and two gunshots were fired.

Other people involved have been identified and investigators are working on obtaining warrants.

The shooter has complied with deputies and an autopsy has been requested, Bueno added.

