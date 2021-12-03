Meth, heroin discovered during traffic stop in Jim Wells County

Fifteen bundles of drugs were confiscated on Wednesday, Dec. 1 during a routine traffic stop on Highway 281.

According to Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno, there were 13 kilograms of methamphetamine and 2 kilograms of heroin concealed in the rear quarter panels of the vehicle.

Investigators conducted a traffic stop on a red Pontiac Sunfire and made contact with the driver identified as Miguel Alducin Vela of Reynosa, Tamaulipas Mexico.

Vela was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the JWC jail.