CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice Awarded National Accreditation from the Joint Commission

Alice, TX December 2, 2021) –CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

“We put health care quality and patient safety first 24/7, 365 days a year. Our staff, physicians, and volunteers worked hard to prepare this triannual visit. This is an award for the team. I am so proud of them. They’ve earned a place among the highest ranked and most respected health care organizations in the country,” explained Rick Morin, President of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice.

In celebration of CHRISTUS Spohn Alice meeting rigorous performance standards and delivering on a commitment to provide advanced medicine and compassionate care, the hospital celebrated on Friday, Dec. 3.

“We are extremely proud of this team’s collaboration and excellence. Each Associate strives to provide quality and compassionate care to all of our community, said Margot Rios, Chief Nursing Officer. “Our successful accreditation is a demonstration of this accomplishment.”