Traffic stop leads to discovery of cocaine, cash

Luis Daniel Saenz was booked into the Jim Wells County jail on Monday, Nov. 29, following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of 23 baggies of cocaine.

Sheriff investigators conducted a traffic stop on a black in color GMC Denali on Main Street and Stadium Road that Saenz was driving.

Investigators made contact with Saenz and received consent to search the vehicle. Investigators discovered the clear plastic baggies on Saenz's person, Sheriff Daniel Bueno said.

Also located on Saenz was $100 in cash in denominations of twenty-dollar bills.

Saenz was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.