Jim Wells County moves to finalize construction plans for Tecolote walking trail

Jim Wells County is moving forward with construction for a new walking trail and playground at Tecolote Ranch.

The walking trail will be built on a 1/3 mile stretch on 197 County Road 120. The original grant process was written and completed by Commissioner Margie Gonzalez.

"The county was awarded $6,800 from the Texas Park and Wildlife but the engineering contract for the project was not originally factored into the grant," Gonzales said. "The original plan was to have the engineering program at Texas A&M (University) Kingsville (TAMUK) finish the design but COVID hit and the project went to the back burner until recently.

"I have had residents in the community asking me for an update on the project and it will be completed soon," Gonzales said. "I requested an engineering bid with a three-week deadline and received one bid in return to move the project forward."

Residents in the area can expect a lighted walking trail, fencing, restrooms, workout stations and a playground.

"This will be a great addition to our area," said Tecelote resident Nora Mendez. "My son and granddaughter have mowed the area for residents during COVID to use as a walking trail because everyone was cooped up. I would like to create a bird sanctuary and have something nice out here for the neighbors and seniors."

"It's something positive for the community," Mendez added.

Construction for the walking trail and playground will start in 2022 and is expected to be finished in the summer months .