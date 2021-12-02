HALO-Flight educators receive 2020 EMS Educator Award

submitted

CORPUS CHRISTI – HALO-Flight, Inc. educators Wendy Greer and Ryan Kelley received the Texas Department of State Health Services 2021 EMS Educator Award. The award was presented at the 2021 Texas EMS Conference in Austin, Texas.

Joe Schmider, State EMS Director for the Department of State Health Services, noted, “Education is the foundation of our current and future EMS system and EMS instructors ensure us a strong future that will allow us to serve our patients.”

The EMS Educator Award honors those who exemplify the highest standards of the Texas EMS / Trauma System. Each year the EMS Educator Award is presented to a state-certified EMS instructor or course coordinator who has demonstrated a true commitment to students and the EMS System as a whole, through innovation, collaboration, and advancement of standards. Wendy and Ryan exemplify this by traveling to EMS partners, many of which service rural communities, and providing complimentary education courses focused on acute and critical care for pre-hospital crews of all levels.

The onset of the pandemic posed a variety of challenges for everyone, however HALO-Flight’s educators overcame their challenges, broke down the barriers, and continued to educate EMS partners virtually. Together, Wendy and Ryan completed 34 classes, and educated over 394 individuals. Additionally, the duo made 347 contact calls and safe visits, and supported several rural hospitals during their COVID vaccination clinics.

Chief Medical Officer for HALO-Flight, Randy Endsley, stated, “Regardless of the challenges faced, Wendy and Ryan have an unwavering commitment to educating the EMS community in our region. Their skills, knowledge, and expertise have a direct impact on patient outcomes. I’m proud and honored to have them on our team.”

EMS providers within HALO-Flight’s service area may request education courses by visiting: haloflight.org/education