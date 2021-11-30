New laws protecting chained up dogs, Here's what to know

Alice Animal Control will be patrolling the area and enforcing new state-mandated animal laws that go into effect on January 18, 2022.

"Animal control officers are currently educating the public on the new laws and giving them time to become in compliance because starting in January we will start issuing citations," said Lead Officer Jose "Chema" Martinez.

Senate Bill 5, known as the "Safe Outdoor Dogs" Act was signed into law in October after the previous bill was vetoed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this summer. After a public backlash, the new bill was put back on the agenda for the third special session and passed.

The law requires dogs to have protection from the elements of weather and a shelter if housed outside. Dogs cannot be left outside unless they have adequate shelter, the ability to avoid standing water and animal waste, shade and drinkable water. Dogs must have fitted collars, meaning the collars cannot be restrained with a chain or a restraint, cannot have weights attached to it, or have a collar on that is too short.

The law eliminates the 24-hour waiting period for law enforcement to intervene when inhumane treatment is reported.

"The public can expect the new laws (to) be enforced in Alice," said Martinez. "The laws support the more humane treatment of the animals. A dog should not be chained up with heavy chains and subjected to sit in water and waste for extended periods of time."

