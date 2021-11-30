Miss JWC Queen gives back to community

submitted

Elena Leeann Lopez, Miss Jim Wells County Queen, has been involved with several community projects. Her journey as queen and a county resident has been to give back.

Recently, she helped Silver Star Food Stores with their can food drive to benefit the Alice Food Pantry. She has done various parades and served at the veterans ceremony in Alice. She then went to do a clean up for the roads in honor of Crispin Bagel.

Lopez thanks the city of Alice for being so generous and helping out with the holiday food drive for the Alice food pantry.