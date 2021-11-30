Laredo Sector Border Patrol and law enforcement partners arrest over 80 individuals inside a stash house

submitted

LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents along with Department of Public Safety troopers and Webb County Constable Precinct 2 deputies exposed a stash house and apprehended over 80 undocumented individuals in south Laredo.

The incident occurred on Monday, Nov. 29, when law enforcement officers responded to suspicious activity involving the transportation of undocumented individuals to a stash house in the south part of the city. Agents along with law enforcement partners discovered a stash house on Corrada Avenue that was housing over 80 undocumented individuals from the countries of Honduras, Belize, Peru, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico including three unaccompanied children. All were medically screened before being processed accordingly.

Stash houses are a threat to national security and a threat to the people in our communities not only due to the criminal activity they are linked to but also because of the lack of sanitary conditions which can foster a breeding ground for illnesses or other communicable diseases.

