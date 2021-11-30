AENJ's Person of the Year to be recognized in Christmas parade

Every year, the Christmas parade is held the community recognizes the person or citizen of the year. This year, Blanca Castillo-Garcia will be one of two people leading the parade.

Castillo-Garcia is a native of Alice and is also a business owner. In 2019 and 2021, the community of Alice voted Castillo-Garcia as person of the year in the Alice Echo – News Journal's Readers' Choice Awards.

She has always felt that she has had a responsibility to her community and to make it the best she can, she said.

Throughout the year Castillo-Garcia gives back to her community with events such as coat drives, back-to-school shoe drive and more.

“This is where I was raised. I grew up in Rancho Alegre. My great grandparents were pioneers and had their own business on Reynolds Street,” Castillo-Garcia said in an interview with AENJ earlier this year. “My dad's parents also had their own business in Rancho Alegre. So it's ingrained in me. I work hard and hustle because it's who I am.”

Through her businesses, she has made it a point to help others succeed. She's a strong woman ready for the next adventure, ready to help the next person. Those are characteristics that shine.

She is the owner of Mi Casa Home Health and Horseshoe Western Wear.

Castillo-Garcia will be joined in leading the parade by the Christmas parade marshal, Martin Rodriguez.

The Christmas parade will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. starting at the intersection of Lincoln and Cameron. The floats will travel down Cameron and make a right on Main Street. They will go down Main Street until they reach King Street where they will make a right. The parade will pass Meridian Care and the residential properties until they reach Lincoln. The lighted parade will come to an end on Lincoln where it all started.

This year's Christmas parade theme is Everyday Heroes. The Christmas parade committee wanted to honor the heroes in the community who have stepped up during the pandemic and all the struggles over the last two years.

