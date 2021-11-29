Holiday Edition: A round-up list of events for South Texas

December is here and there is a variety of events and holiday cheer for all those interested in looking for things to do for the holidays.

Here's a round-up list of events for the month of December to stay festive and bring in the new year.

City of Alice Lighted Christmas Parade

An everyday hero themed Christmas Parade hosted by the City of Alice and senior staff at the Alice Echo-News Journal.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2

WHERE: Starts at the intersection of Lincoln and South Cameron, goes down Cameron and turns right on Main Street, another turn on King Street and goes down towards Lincoln where it ends.

CONTACT: (361) 701- 5588

Crafters and Makers Market

Vintage, antiques, baked goods, home decor, wreaths, plants, jewelry, gifts and collectibles.

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday. Dec. 4

WHERE: Green Acres Market of Alice: 1047 County Road 465 Alice, TX

CONTACT: (361) 533-2590

Our Lady Guadalupe Parish Walk Thru Christmas Party

Photo booth, live nativity, games, food and fun.

WHEN: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4

WHERE: 1010 Beam Station Road, Alice, TX

CONTACT: (361) 664-2953

VFW Flea Market

WHEN: 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec.4.

WHERE: 2200 N. Texas Blvd.

CONTACT: (361) 255-0398

Premont Lighted Christmas Parade

A lighted parade hosted by the Premont Chamber of Commerce.

WHEN: 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11

WHERE: The parade will begin at Premont High School.

CONTACT: (361) 246-9901

City of San Diego annual 'Feliz Navidad' Christmas Parade

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9

WHERE: The parade will start at Lowe's at the end of Padre Pedro Park.

Alice in Winterland Shopping Extravaganza

Enjoy shopping our festive Main street and take advantage of unique gifts, sidewalk sales and door prizes. To get you into the Christmas spirit each store will be providing light refreshments and drinks. The downtown merchants are making sure this year will be even better, with music and more holiday cheer!

WHEN: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10

WHERE: Downtown Alice

CONTACT: Downtown Alice Revitalization Association Facebook page

Premont Market Day

Food booths, vendors, music and raffle.

WHEN: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

WHERE: The Premont County Park: located at the downtown square on Highway 281.

CONTACT: (361) 246-9901

5K Jingle Run and Toy Drive

Bring an unwrapped gift and enjoy pictures with Santa. There will be a cookie decorating station and a bouncy obstacle course.

WHEN: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

WHERE: 110 S. Eugenia Street Orange Grove, TX. 78372.

CONTACT: (361) 207-1717

SAXET Gun Show

Shows are consistently filled to capacity with a huge variety of firearms, accessories, ammunition, knives, tactical gear, hunting, and target sports products.

WHEN: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12

WHERE: Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in the Marvin and Laura Berry Pavilion in Robstown.

CONTACT: Todd at 361-289-2256

COST:

$8 Adults

$2 Children 6-11

$5 Active Duty Military Members and Police (ID required)

Brown Impressions Toy Drive Show and Shine

Bring an unwrapped toy to participate in the show and shine toy drive.

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

WHERE: Family Dollar: located at 1225 W. Front St. in Alice.

Roxy Mascots Toy Drive

Bring an unwrapped toy to take pictures with the Grinch.

WHEN: 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18

WHERE: 1179 East Main St. in Alice.

Walmart Toy Drive

Bring an unwrapped toy to support those in need.

WHEN: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19.

WHERE: 2701 East Main St. in Alice.