Benavides residents die in two-vehicle accident in Kleberg County

KINGSVILLE - Two Benavides residents passed away in a vehicle accident west of Kleberg County.

Eloy Soliz, 73, and Marie Guadalupe Gonzalez, 60, were traveling a Chevy Impala on State Highway 44 Monday, Nov. 29 when they collided with a Nissan Infiniti about 11 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a driver of a Nissan Infiniti was traveling westbound on SH 141 as Soliz was traveling eastbound.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley, for unknown reasons the driver of the Infiniti failed to maintain a single lane and veered into the eastbound lane of SH 141 and struck the Impala head-on on the eastbound shoulder.

Soliz and Gonzalez were both pronounced deceased on scene.

The female passenger in the Infiniti was transported by Halo-Flight with major injuries but in stable condition to Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi.

Troopers are investigating the crash.