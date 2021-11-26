Small Business Saturday: Here's a list to get you started on shopping local

Thanksgiving weekend is when the holiday shopping begins and when discount prices start with days such as Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

After a difficult few years with the COVID-19 pandemic, we shouldn't forget the businesses that support the local sales tax revenue, the businesses that support the little league teams and the owners face you see in the grocery store and at church.

The downtown merchants in Alice have recently had a few new businesses open their doors with a variety of gift ideas.

Here's a round-up of local small businesses to think about for holiday shopping:

Downtown Alice on Main Street

Shabby Chic

Saved by Grace

Action Sports and Awards

Mike's Emporium

Horseshoes Western

Edwards Furniture Co.

Happy Daze

Cosa Bella

Chateau St. Jolie

Gift ideas? How about spa treatments and specialty boutique items. Whether you're looking for an hour massage or Brighton jewelry and unique gifts visit Chateau St. Jolie at 517 N. Flournoy Road in Alice.

Lucky Nik Naks

A metaphysical shop that has unique gifts, crystals and religious items, located at 402 S. Cameron Street in Alice.

The Emporium of Orange Grove

Kelly Thurmon is a salon owner, created a retail space where customers could get an array of local goods and gift ideas in one place. The Orange Grove Emporium is located at 113 S. Eugenia Street in Orange Grove.