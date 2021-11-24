Sheriff's Office receives $200k from Homeland Security

submitted

SAN DIEGO - On Monday, Nov. 22, United States Congressman Henry Cuellar presented the Duval County Sheriff’s Office with a check for $200,000.

The monies was granted to the sheriff's office on from the Department of Homeland Security for its efforts in working in conjunction with the United States Border Patrol in combating illegal activity in the county related to human and drug trafficking. Funding will be utilized to pay overtime, reimburses fuel costs and minor repairs to the county, enabling Duval County Sheriff’s Office to have more boots on the grounds. The funding also allows for the purchase of modern technology such as license plate readers utilized in the deterrence of illegal activity.

Duval County, furthermore, with an inter-local agreement utilizes a portion of the funding to be shared with the Freer and San Diego Police Departments so that their officers can participate in the program.