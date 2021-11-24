Saying "thank you" with a warm Thanksgiving meal

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberries, a slice of pecan pie and a roll were handed out by the family of Aziz Sangliwala on Wednesday morning.

Exxon Food Mart owner Aziz Sangliwala provides his customers with a free Thanksgiving meal.

The family owns and operates the Exxon Food Mart at 620 South Business Highway 28. They have been showing their appreciation to their customers with a Thanksgiving meal for over a decade now.

Exxon Food Mart owners and employees say thanks one meal at a time.

Sangliwala said they've been having the event for 13 years and only missed last year due to the Covid pandemic.

Each year the store owners give out several hundred plates to the community just to say "thank you." 

Aziz Sangliwala and his family provide Thanksgiving meals for their customers.

Anyone who walked in their doors on Wednesday received a plate.

Sangliwala said that his business success and his family blessings are all thanks to the customers.