Saying "thank you" with a warm Thanksgiving meal

Turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberries, a slice of pecan pie and a roll were handed out by the family of Aziz Sangliwala on Wednesday morning.

The family owns and operates the Exxon Food Mart at 620 South Business Highway 28. They have been showing their appreciation to their customers with a Thanksgiving meal for over a decade now.

Sangliwala said they've been having the event for 13 years and only missed last year due to the Covid pandemic.

Each year the store owners give out several hundred plates to the community just to say "thank you."

Anyone who walked in their doors on Wednesday received a plate.

Sangliwala said that his business success and his family blessings are all thanks to the customers.