Thousands of turkeys donated to Coastal Bend residents at the annual Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway

Nearly 10,000 frozen turkeys were distributed in the Coastal Bend on Saturday, Nov. 20 thanks to Thomas J. Henry and his law firm.

On Saturday morning people lined up in Alice, San Diego, Freer and Robstown to wait for a turkey at the annual Turkey Giveaway. The event was a drive-thru as everyone kept Covid safety protocols in mind.

Every year, Thomas J. Henry graciously provides a free turkey to adults as a way to give back. In the past, Henry has told residents that not only does he want the to have a meal for the Holidays but he also understands what it is to not have food.