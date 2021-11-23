Coastal Bend Community Foundation releases preliminary numbers on Day of Giving

The Coastal Bend Community Foundation recently released its preliminary numbers raised on the Day of Giving that totaled over $3 million for various non-profit organizations.

The Day of Giving is a one-day, online, matching gift campaign held each November to raise funds for nonprofit organizations that assist the neediest in the Coastal Bend. Local foundations provide the matching fund for the online donations. The project is managed by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.

Two Alice non-profits received a large donation thanks to the community.

According to the Coastal Bend Community Foundation, Alice Volunteer Services earned $61,998.09 in donations and the Boys and Girls Club of Alice received $61,302.56 in donations.