Bridging Families

Holidays are upon us and 15-year-old Andy is wanting to join his forever family. Andy is one of many children in the foster care system.

Andy is described by his caseworker as a really sweet teenager. At first meeting, Andy is a tad shy, but once he gets to know you he will open up and show you his fun loving personality.

Like many teens his age, Andy has a lot of energy and interests, as he enjoys multiple activities such as; going to the mall, taking part in different sports, and playing video games with his friends.

Andy has an extroverted personality and enjoys interacting with other people to include adults and children, and is seeking to become part of his forever family.

Andy’s future family would be one who would take an interest in both his actives, and school work, to help him reach his full potential in life.

If you think you could be a forever family for Andy or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: