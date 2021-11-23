South Texas native shares copy of his new book on the Tejano culture

Alice native Robert Saldaña visited his hometown of Alice this week to share his new book, "Tejano Experience: The History and Genealogy of My Maternal Grandfather's Garza and Olivares Families in South Texas."

Saldaña stopped in Alice to give a signed copy of the book to Cecilia Martinez at the South Texas Museum. The book shares stories from his family and maternal grandfather, Celestino Olivares Garza and his extended Garza and Olivares families, by sharing their stories with historical context.

The author and Martinez shared an unknown while talking about the book. Turns out some of Saldaña's extended family and Martinez were neighbors "back in the day," Martinez said.

Saldaña's book depicts the heritage and culture of Tejanos genealogy and the unique subculture within the Hispanic and Latino communities. He covered the Tejano ancestral roots of Native American, Spanish, Mexican, Texan, and United States American History and how those ancestral roots, he claims are overlooked in school textbooks.

His book explores the Tejano Experience as a case study in Spanish-American and Mexican-American genealogy that resulted in his efforts to learn more about himself, his family, and his fellow Tejanos.

For more information on Saldaña's book, visit the South Texas Museum located on 66 South Wright Street in downtown Alice or purchase a copy on Amazon.

