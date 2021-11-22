American Rescue Plan funds: Let your voice be heard on local spending

Jim Wells County has received $7.8 million in American Rescue Plan Funds and seeks public input on spending priorities. Join county leaders to share your voice and ideas on how these funds will be spent in your community to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two public meetings will be held. One on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Premont and there other on Thursday, Dec. 2 in Orange Grove.

More:American Rescue Plan Act: How much will benefit Jim Wells and Duval counties?

On March 11, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 was signed into law. Under the ARP Act, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide a combined $350 billion to state, local, and tribal governments to help cover increased expenditures, replenish lost revenue, mitigate economic harm from the COVID-19 pandemic, and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is allocating JWC $7.8 million in additional funds to address local needs generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the State Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) compliance and requirements, the county will describe how its planned or current use of funds incorporates written, oral, and other forms of input that supports projects that will help the local economy, stimulate economic growth, maintain, or upgrade infrastructure and help with the recovery from COVID-19 public health emergency.

INFORMATION:

Jim Wells County will host two community-wide meetings; one in Premont and one in Orange Grove.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

WHERE: Pct. 4 Commissioner Wicho Gonzalez at Premont High School Cafeteria.

WHEN: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Thurs. Dec. 2.

WHERE: Pct 3 Commissioner Renee Kirchoff Chapa Orange Grove City Hall, 310 Pundt Ave., Orange Grove, Texas.

More Coverage:

More:American Rescue Plan: Here's the latest update

More:American Rescue Plan: Here's how Jim Wells County, Alice will use more than $7 million