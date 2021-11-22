Thanksgiving drivers urged to move over or slow down for tow trucks and other emergency vehicles

submitted

As drivers travel Texas roadways during this Thanksgiving holiday, motorists are urged to slow down or move over for stopped emergency vehicles including tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks.

Texas law requires drivers to slow down at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit or, if able, to change lanes when they’re passing a first responder stopped on the road.

Large numbers of travelers are expected on Texas roads, which means that more breakdowns and traffic stops are likely as well. Drivers should pay attention to what’s happening around them and prepare to react quickly.

“Our tow truck licensees work hard every day to help people who are stranded on the side of the road. And, like everyone else, they are anxious to return home safely each night,” said Brian E. Francis, executive director for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). “Please slow down or move over when you see emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road. It’s the safe thing to do and it’s the law. Let’s make the holiday memorable for positive reasons and not because someone was killed or injured.”

TDLR regulates tow trucks as well as driver education and driving safety courses.