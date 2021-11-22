A rainy Thanksgiving holiday forecasted for South Texas

Thanksgiving Day will be an active weather day with an expected cold front that will move into South Texas interacting with very deep moisture over the region.

The cold front is expected to produce numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

Rainfall amounts will be near one inch over the coastal plains to near half an inch over the western Brush Country. Isolated amounts of rain could be up to three inches will be possible over the coastal plains that could lead to localized flooding.

