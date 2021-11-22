Looking for a new pet for the holidays? Consider adopting at the Alice Animal Shelter

The Alice Animal Control shelter has pets available for adoption.

Residents looking for a pet for the holidays might want to consider helping the community and providing a loving home for an animal in need.

The shelter's staff is diligent about cleaning procedures and routine sanitizing for the animals and provides safety measures to keep the animals, visitors and staff safe during the pandemic, said Lead Office Jose "Chema" Martinez.

"For the holidays, the shelter is in need of blankets or warming lamps for the animals if anyone is able to donate as we appraoch the colder months," Martinez added.

All animals adopted through the city should be sterilized 45 days after adoption. A voucher can be picked up from People Assisting Animal Control that gives a discount for the animal's on the spay or neutering.

HOW TO ADOPT:

Alice Animal Control

Where: 1150 Commerce Street Alice, Texas 78332

Information: Anyone who would like to make a difference in one of these dog's lives should call the Alice Police Department between 1 and 4 p.m. at 361-664-0186.

The adoption fee is $25.